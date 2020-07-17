2020 Best of the Weekly: Beauty

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Beauty as selected by readers of Union County Weekly:
Best Day Spa: Massage Envy – Indian Trail
Best Hair Salon: Brush’d Salon
Best Hair Stylist: Nikki Bourgeault/Brush’d Salon
Best Nail Salon: Belle’s Nails & Spa
Best Tattoo Shop: Skinsations Tattoo
Best Day Spa: Massage Envy – Indian Trail
Times like these remind us about the importance of health, but do we really think enough about wellness? Massage Envy rejuvenates skin by restoring its glow with facials, chemical peels, microderm infusion treatments and other services. The location also has special treatments to address facial and back acne.
6431 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail
www.facebook.com/MassageEnvyIndianTrail
704-980-0240
Best Hair Salon: Brush’d Salon
Nikki Bourgeault and her team of stylists at Brush’d Salon will leave you feeling great with their hair and makeup services. “We really want to take into account the client’s skin tone, face shape and other important factors instead of just giving them a standard experience,” Bourgeault said in the fall.
9925 Rea Road, Waxhaw
www.brushdsalon.com
980-339-7230
Best Hair Stylist: Nikki Bourgeault/Brush’d Salon
The expert stylist entered 2020 with a lot of momentum. She won South Charlotte Weekly’s award for Best Stylist, opened Brush’d Salon in the fall and accepted Charlotte Media Group’s Rising Star Award during the 2019 Small Business Person of the Year Awards.
9925 Rea Road, Waxhaw
www.brushdsalon.com
980-339-7230
Best Nail Salon: Belle’s Nails & Spa
This shop can take gnarly looking nails and transform them into sparkling, dazzling and exceptional canvases. The COVID-19 pandemic closed the shop for two months, but it has reopened with extra precautions much to the delight of loyal customers.
6751 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail
www.facebook.com/BellesNailsIndianTrail
704-635-7207
Best Tattoo Shop: Skinsations Tattoo
Skinsations has the ink to carry out your vision, whether you want something discreet or attracting attention. The tattoo shop was last inspected by Union County on June 30 and three artists received good scores for clean procedures and precautions.
1115 La Salle St., Monroe
704-283-1313
