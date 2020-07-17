2020 Best of the Weekly: Beauty

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Beauty as selected by readers of Union County Weekly:

Best Day Spa: Massage Envy – Indian Trail

Times like these remind us about the importance of health, but do we really think enough about wellness? Massage Envy rejuvenates skin by restoring its glow with facials, chemical peels, microderm infusion treatments and other services. The location also has special treatments to address facial and back acne.

6431 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail

www.facebook.com/MassageEnvyIndianTrail

704-980-0240

Best Hair Salon: Brush’d Salon

Nikki Bourgeault and her team of stylists at Brush’d Salon will leave you feeling great with their hair and makeup services. “We really want to take into account the client’s skin tone, face shape and other important factors instead of just giving them a standard experience,” Bourgeault said in the fall.

9925 Rea Road, Waxhaw

www.brushdsalon.com

980-339-7230

Best Hair Stylist: Nikki Bourgeault/Brush’d Salon

The expert stylist entered 2020 with a lot of momentum. She won South Charlotte Weekly’s award for Best Stylist, opened Brush’d Salon in the fall and accepted Charlotte Media Group’s Rising Star Award during the 2019 Small Business Person of the Year Awards.

9925 Rea Road, Waxhaw

www.brushdsalon.com

980-339-7230

Best Nail Salon: Belle’s Nails & Spa

This shop can take gnarly looking nails and transform them into sparkling, dazzling and exceptional canvases. The COVID-19 pandemic closed the shop for two months, but it has reopened with extra precautions much to the delight of loyal customers.

6751 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail

www.facebook.com/BellesNailsIndianTrail

704-635-7207

Best Tattoo Shop: Skinsations Tattoo

Skinsations has the ink to carry out your vision, whether you want something discreet or attracting attention. The tattoo shop was last inspected by Union County on June 30 and three artists received good scores for clean procedures and precautions.

1115 La Salle St., Monroe

704-283-1313

