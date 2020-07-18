2020 Best of the Weekly: Automotive

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Automotive as selected by readers of Union County Weekly:

Best Auto Dealer: Monroe Nissan

You can drive off the lot with a 2020 Altima, Frontier, Rogue, Sentra or Titan. Or you could pick something up from the used inventory. The dealership also allows you to come in for maintenance and repairs.

5510 U.S. 74, Monroe

www.monroenissan.com

855-798-0338

Best Auto Repair: Formula Euro

Formula Euro specializes in fixing import vehicles that give a lot of general repair shops trouble. Staff has the skills and tools to get Audi, BMW, Bentley, Jaguar, Mercedes Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen (just to name a few) vehicles back on the road. They work on domestic vehicles, too.

105 Industrial Drive, Matthews

www.formulaeuro.com

704-804-8327

Best Car Wash: Carolina’s Finest Detailing

Carolina’s Finest Detailing helps keep your car looking off-the-lot fresh, with a full-service detailing that spans at least four hours, according to its website. You won’t find that level of attention at a typical car wash. They also offer ceramic coating, paint protection film and paint correction.

1407 North Rocky River Rd. Monroe

www.carolinasfinestdetailing.me

337-319-2889

