2020 Best of the Weekly: Animals & Pets

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Animals & Pets as selected by readers of Union County Weekly:

Best Boarding Services: Charlotte Kennels

Best Dog Trainer: Indian Trail Dog Training

Best Groomer: Audrey Randazzo/Charlotte Kennels

Best Pet Store: Carolina Pet Pantry

Best Veterinarian: Passionate Paws Animal Hospital

Best Boarding Services: Charlotte Kennels

Nicole Moore-Johnson not only owns and operates Charlotte Kennels, but she also serves on the board of directors for the Humane Society of Union County and cares for rescues. She offers affordable and comfortable accommodations for dogs and cats. They can stay for the day or overnight.

5000 Sardis Drive, Indian Trail

www.charlottekennels.com

704-821-1329

Best Dog Trainer: Indian Trail Dog Training

Have a dog that is driving you up the wall with barking, chewing and going potty on the floor? Indian Trail Dog Training provides basic and advanced obedience classes. The company uses positive reinforcement to shape behavior.. Training can also occur in your home.

Indian Trail

www.indiantraildogtraining.com

980-269-4517

Best Groomer: Audrey Randazzo/Charlotte Kennels

Charlotte Kennels has a good one-two punch with its boarding and grooming services. Pets are bathed, dried and brushed. They are also given special attention around the ears, paws and anal glands. After working with Audrey, your pets will be ready for belly rubs and cuddles.

5000 Sardis Drive, Indian Trail

www.charlottekennels.com

704-821-1329

Best Pet Store: Carolina Pet Pantry

Carolina Pet Pantry is a one-stop shop for pet owners. You can pick up food, clothes and toys or get your fur baby bathed and groomed. The pantry also educates Facebook followers on the latest headlines when it comes to pet care and nutrition.

323 Unionville-Indian Trail Road W., Indian Trail

www.carolinapetpantry.com

704-882-1525

Best Veterinarian: Passionate Paws Animal Hospital

Dr. Susan Bonilla has created a fear-free environment where traditional medicine meets integrative techniques like acupuncture, physical and herbal therapy, and chiropractic care. She won a Rising Star Award during Charlotte Media Group’s 2019 Small Business Person of the Year Awards for the growth of her company and involvement in the community.

1526 Providence Road S., Waxhaw

www.passionatepawsanimalhospital.com

704-256-7576

Click here to see other categories