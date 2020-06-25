Waxhaw firm happy to help with St. Jude Dream Home

WAXHAW — City Electric Supply Waxhaw has been involved in building St. Jude Dream Homes for several years, providing 100% of the electrical materials for projects built in the Charlotte area. But this year’s fundraising campaign is especially meaningful for the branch.

“Because this year’s St. Jude Dream Home is being built right here in Waxhaw, it’s a little bit more special to all of us,” Branch Manager Shawn Odom said. “Knowing that you helped with a dream home is always humbling. Attending the events, hearing the St. Jude families tell their success stories and how communities like ours are truly making a difference in their lives – it’s always a special moment that reminds you why you help every single year.”

Organizers are selling 20,0000 tickets at $100 each for a chance to win the dream home. Proceeds go toward helping St. Jude kids and families.

“The goal this year is to raise $2 million for our patients and their families to ensure they never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food – so that all a family has to worry about is helping their child live,” said Jessica Fisher, regional managing director of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The first St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kicked off in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1991. Since then, it’s expanded to over 20 states and more than 40 cities across the U.S.

“We get to see entire communities come together in support of the St. Jude mission,” Fisher said. “It’s a combination of all of these people in their different lines of work that are coming together for the same cause and building this home, which is more than just a house. There’s so much passion that is poured into it. It’s really a labor love every single year.”

And though Odom has been a part of the mission for years, he and his team still look forward to that time of year when Todd Gordon from Gordon Brothers Electrical Service in Monroe stops by the branch to pick up electrical supplies.

“Any time Todd comes in for the St. Jude Dream Home, he knows he’s going to get everything free of charge,” Odom said. “Whatever he needs, we donate it. And every year, the guys at the branch are always excited to see what they can do to help.”

Jeff Newton, who has built almost every St. Jude Dream Home in the Charlotte area for the past six years, said the community involvement and donations allow them to build truly remarkable homes.

“Like City Electric Supply and all the volunteers who work with us to make this possible, the community involvement has been among the most satisfying parts,” Newton said. “We rely almost entirely on donations, sponsors and volunteers, and every year we get the chance to build incredible dream homes. You’d think that wouldn’t result in the best items or materials, but it actually has.”

Newton especially has enjoyed seeing everyone come together.

“One of the things that I’ve been blessed with has been all the great people of Charlotte. People from every background are represented in this campaign through their donations, support and volunteer work. Everyone comes together for this common good, and it gives me hope,” Newton said. “Hope in helping kids live and hope that it’s a model of what could be in our future.”