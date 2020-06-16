Union County promotes finance director

MONROE – Beverly Liles will start work as Union County’s finance director on July 6.

Liles has been with Union County for 20 years, after joining the organization in 2000 as a customer service representative in the public works department. She has held numerous positions in the finance department.

“We have been extremely fortunate to see Beverly’s career advance in our organization and are fortunate she has chosen to remain working in the community she grew up in,” County Manager Mark Watson said. “Beverly has played an important role in contributing to the development and implementation of our investment strategy which has directly led to the county securing and maintaining our AAA bond rating from the three national rating agencies.”

She is the president of the North Carolina Local Government Investment Association and a member of the North Carolina Local Government Finance Officers Association and the Government Finance Officers Association.