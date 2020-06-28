U.S. Chamber endorses Tillis for U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is endorsing U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in efforts to promote free enterprise and job-creating policies for businesses across all regions and sectors.

“In difficult times, we are reminded of the importance of having leaders that understand the genius of the American system of government and free enterprise and who are willing to tackle the hard problems that confront our nation,” CEO Thomas Donohue said. “As our country faces many challenges and is collectively working to not just reopen our economy, but return to growth and expanded opportunities for all Americans, we need leaders like Senator Tillis.

“Thom has a proven track record of leading responsibly and standing up for good policies. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Senator Tillis and looks forward to partnering with him in the future.”

