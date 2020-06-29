The Arc of Union/Cabarrus gets mini-grant

CHARLOTTE – The North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities has awarded 37 mini-grants to organizations serving people with disabilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arc of Union/Cabarrus received a $3,500 mini-grant. It will use the money to create care packages.

“COVID-19 has affected everyone in ways no one could imagine,” said Talley Wells, executive director of the NCCDD. “With this grant, we were glad to support organizations with funding as they navigate and realign their operations.”

