Teen shows support can come in different forms

MARVIN – Isabelle Bay, a rising senior at Marvin Ridge High School, has a knack for art and a passion for people.

Using leftover chalk, Isabelle took to her parents’ driveway to express her frustration with the death of Minnesota man George Floyd and her support of Black Lives Matter.

While her parents were unaware of her artwork until it was finished, they support her use of expression.

“Young people are often looked at as lazy or unaffected these days,” said Isabelle’s mother, Amanda Bay. “We have found among Isabelle and her friends that this is simply not true. They are passionate about causes that affect humanity. In some cases more passionate than us as adults They want their voices heard. They want to affect change. The best we can do is give them the freedom and support to do that.”

Isabelle is also a co-founding member and co-vice president of Marvin Ridge’s Junior State of America. JSA members care deeply about topics that affect Americans. The bipartisan group welcomes viewpoints across the political spectrum.

Isabelle attends Transformation Church. Led by former Carolina Panthers player Derwin Gray, the church is multi-ethnic and multi-generational, encouraging love for all at the center of its mission.