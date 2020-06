MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office says it found Oxycodone and Alprazolam (Xanax) pills, drug paraphernalia and more than $2,800 after executing a search warrant June 16 in the 3400 block of Crow Road.

Deputies arrested Christian Lloyd Starnes, 22 of Monroe, on drug-related charges following the search.

The sheriff’s office said it was following up on citizen concerns and complaints.