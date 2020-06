MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people caught on surveillance footage June 18 at Lake Park homes that may be connected to vehicle break-ins.

The sheriff’s office said several vehicles were broken into in Lake Park that day. One resident reported a 2016 Dodge Charger was stolen.

Call Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600 or the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789 with any details.