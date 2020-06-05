Sheriff’s office investigates burned, vandalized vehicles

MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burning of three vehicles outside of Monroe city limits.

First-responders arrived before 11 p.m. June 4 in the 300 block of Dale Street to find a Lexus sedan, a Ford F350 truck hitched to a flatbed trailer and an 18-wheeler burned and vandalized

Law enforcement found “BLM” and “Black Lives Matter” spray painted on the vehicles and the trailers. They found similar markings on the side of the former Food Lion building nearby.

Officials said the vehicles were intentionally burned using bottles filled with flammable liquids. The interior of the semi-truck had minor damage. The passenger areas of the Lexus and Ford F350 were destroyed.

The vehicle owners often park along Dale Street due to residential codes or limited parking, officials said.

Call the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789 or the Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600 with any information about the case.