Sex offender couldn’t fool sheriff’s office about death

MONROE – A registered sex offender faces charges after trying to fake his death, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a handwritten message that Donnie Ray Askew, 80, of Monroe, was deceased. The message was allegedly signed by one of Askew’s relatives, but detectives found no records of his death.

During a follow-up call to Askew’s address, a man posing as his relative said Askew died but wasn’t able to provide details.

Detectives went to his address and determined Askew was alive. He told the sheriff’s office that he represented himself as a relative and didn’t want to go through the sex offender verification process for 20 more years, officials said.

Askew faces a charge of failure to complete sex offender verification letter.