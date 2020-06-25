Resident can provide feedback on Union County comprehensive plan

MONROE – Union County has opened a four-week public input period on potential scenarios for its comprehensive plan.

The plan, Union County 2050, will provide guidance to county leaders and staff on addressing growth, public health, safety, environment, infrastructure, and economic development through 2050.

“Choosing a scenario will provide a clear set of land use and infrastructure strategies to include in the comprehensive plan,” Planning Director Lee Jenson said. “It’s vital to get adequate public input throughout this entire process.”

Residents, stakeholders and business leaders are invited to provide input on the four draft visions online through July 24 or at one of three public input sessions. The format and information provided will be the same at each of the three sessions. Face coverings will be required and social distancing will be encouraged.

The three public input sessions are scheduled as follows:

• July 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mineral Springs Volunteer Fire Department, 5804 Waxhaw Highway, Mineral Springs.

• July 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Union County Agricultural Center, 3230-D Presson Road, Monroe.

• July 10, from noon to 2 p.m. at Indian Trail Town Hall, 315 Matthews-Indian Trail Road, Indian Trail.

County commissioners will receive periodic updates on the process and provide feedback. The county expects to present the final plan and recommendations to the board in early 2021.

Visit www.unioncountync.gov/departments/planning-building-development/union-county-2050-comprehensive-plan for details.