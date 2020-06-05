You are here: Home / News / Reactions to the demonstration held in Waxhaw

Reactions to the demonstration held in Waxhaw

by Leave a Comment

The Twitterverse heaped high praise on Waxhaw after a demonstration took place June 4 under the Waxhaw Water Tower.

Not knowing what to expect, Waxhaw Police Chief Michael Eiss posted a message on his department’s Facebook page.

We at the Waxhaw Police Department respect our citizens’ rights to peacefully protest, and totally support that right,” Eiss wrote. “But it is also our duty to uphold the peace and provide safety to our residents, visitors, their property, as well as the safety of the protestors.”

Tara Smith, of The Cupcake Queen, summed up the event as “amazing” on a Facebook post of her own.

As a small business owner it’s not all about what you can get, but what you can give,” she wrote. “We gave away free cupcakes to all that protested. It was an honor to see that we can come together, be bonded with cords that could not be broken, and make a difference.”

Here’s a roundup of Tweets about the demonstration:

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *