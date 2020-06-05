Reactions to the demonstration held in Waxhaw

The Twitterverse heaped high praise on Waxhaw after a demonstration took place June 4 under the Waxhaw Water Tower.

Not knowing what to expect, Waxhaw Police Chief Michael Eiss posted a message on his department’s Facebook page.

“We at the Waxhaw Police Department respect our citizens’ rights to peacefully protest, and totally support that right,” Eiss wrote. “But it is also our duty to uphold the peace and provide safety to our residents, visitors, their property, as well as the safety of the protestors.”

Tara Smith, of The Cupcake Queen, summed up the event as “amazing” on a Facebook post of her own.

“As a small business owner it’s not all about what you can get, but what you can give,” she wrote. “We gave away free cupcakes to all that protested. It was an honor to see that we can come together, be bonded with cords that could not be broken, and make a difference.”

Here’s a roundup of Tweets about the demonstration:

The average income in those 3 surrounding towns, which a lot of protestors came from is over $100k a year. Also waxhaw has a median income of over $90k a year. Privilege is being used properly. Now let’s hope they put their money where their mouths are. — joe malposo fan account (@turbowilly) June 5, 2020

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” … Going to the peaceful protest this evening in the town of Waxhaw, NC, I didn’t know what to expect, and to be honest I was even a little apprehensive. Not… https://t.co/t9w609FRsl — Tertia Ballantyne (@TertiaDesign) June 5, 2020

#Waxhaw trending for the right reasons. Really good to see here at home! — Trey Shirley (@TreyShirley831) June 5, 2020

Just a look at the amazing protest held here in Waxhaw, Nc … I was one of the speakers and i hope to do more speeches and advocate for my black community day in and day out !!! #BlackLivesMatter #saveวันเฉลิม #protest2020 #Waxhaw #WaxhawProtest pic.twitter.com/wzAsuCqIeI — Nia Lipscomb (@nialipscomb_) June 5, 2020

#NOW Waxhaw #BlackLivesMatter protest has moved to the sidewalk. Car honking as they go by. I would say at one point 400 people were out here. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/EOtc0zsO97 — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) June 4, 2020

WAXHAW!!! I NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD SEE THIS ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/apUppQX0Kq — Paul C (@WhitelineFinest) June 5, 2020

I saw the protests in waxhaw as well. and it was AWESOME to see. people that grew up here know that’s a big step that needs to be followed by more steps too! https://t.co/T9xqUAo0bY — KJ (@kj_brent) June 5, 2020