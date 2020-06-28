NCDOT suspends most lane closures for holiday

RALEIGH – The state will temporarily suspend most highway construction projects that cause lane closures to help reduce the anticipated influx of traffic over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The N.C. Department of Transportation will reopen closed lanes where possible on major routes from Thursday evening until the morning of July 7.

Heavy traffic is expected, particularly on interstates and other four-lane, divided highways. Reopening lanes on projects can reduce traffic backups and delays.

There are some locations, however, where the type of construction or the status of the project requires lane closures to remain in place for safety reasons.

