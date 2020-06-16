Man wanted in Villages of of Wesley Chapel break-ins

CHARLOTTE – Detectives with the Union County Sheriff’s Office have obtained arrest warrants against Jaylan DeAndre Robinson, 20, of Charlotte, in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins last month in the Villages of Wesley Chapel.

Surveillance captured images of the suspect while crime scene investigators forensically linked Robinson to the crimes. He faces 15 counts of breaking and entering of a vehicle as well as unrelated charges in Mecklenburg County.

Call Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 for details.