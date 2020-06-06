ART BOX Ceramics and Canvas reshapes camp experience

WAXHAW – Keep your little Van Gogh’s mind creative this summer with fired arts and pottery camps from ART BOX Ceramics and Canvas.

Founder Kristin Mitchell will be teaching the camps, which are geared toward ages 7 to 12, out of her studio in Eight Legs Gallery at 310 East South Main St.

She said the fired arts camp is unique because it focuses on materials and techniques that require a kiln to finish them.

Activities include pottery wheel throwing, clay hand-building, fused glass, ceramic painting, canvas painting, mixed media projects, mosaic tile art, drawing challenges and art games.

“They get experience with arts that they might not get experience within their school arts programs,” Mitchell said.

Campers will also get to see the entire process of fired arts from making the clay to how it dries, becomes glazed and gets fired in a kiln.

“They really get to see full circle what happens to their art and how it changes,” Mitchell said.

Toward the end of each week, campers will design and paint a group mural to be displayed on the fence outside Eight Legs Gallery.

Mitchell said the kids enjoy collaborating, especially on large-scale art, because most of what they make at camp is done individually.

“A lot of times, it’s their first experience doing public art and they have a lot of pride getting to see their art on display for the public to see,” she said.

For campers who crave more time in the mud, there’s a pottery camp immediately following the fired arts camp. Pottery camp includes more in-depth instruction in clay hand-building and pottery wheel throwing, plus tons of practice time, Mitchell said.

Both camps are offered Monday through Friday in six-week sessions starting June 15. The fired arts camp is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs $230 per child and $215 per sibling with early bird pricing through June. The pottery camp is from 1 to 2 p.m. and costs $100 per child.

To keep kids safe, Mitchell said she remolded both camps to include updated policies and procedures for COVID-19.

Campers will need to be dropped off and picked up curbside at the studio. They will undergo a daily health screening, including a temperature check, to assure they are symptom-free.

Campers will receive a set of sanitized supplies at the beginning of camp that will be theirs for the entire week. Seats will be spaced out in the studio and campers will keep the same seat each day of camp, reducing the spread of germs between workspaces. Mitchell said staff will handle and distribute communal supplies like paint.

Campers will take frequent hand-washing and sanitizing breaks, and the entire studio will be disinfected at the end of each day.

For those not attending camps, ART BOX Ceramics and Canvas also offers pottery, mosaic and canvas to-go kits for creating art at home. The kits can be purchased online and picked up curbside, delivered free within 10 miles of the studio or shipped for a standard rate.

Mitchell said she’s been worried about how the coronavirus might impact summer camps, but now that the first session is approaching, she’s relieved. She’s happy kids will still be able to get that hands-on artistic experience, albeit with some necessary changes.

“It brings back a sense of positivity because, particularly here, we do a lot of happy art,” Mitchell said. “It’s a very happy environment to be in and that positivity is something we’re all kind of craving right now.”

