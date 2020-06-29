Kiker resigns from UCPS school board after social media posts

MONROE – Travis Kiker has resigned from the Union County Public Schools Board of Education after making a series of posts on a personal social media account.

Chairwoman Melissa Merrell read a personal statement from Kiker to the media June 29 before the school board was heading into a meeting to discuss forming a citizen advisory committee on diversity.

“It is with a heavy heart that I submit my immediate resignation from the Union County Board of Education,” Kiker wrote in the statement read by Merrell. “For one and a half years, I have put the students, families and faculty of Union County first and foremost. All of our stakeholders have been my priority. In light of recent events, I believe my continued service will serve as a distraction to our key priority – our 42,000 children and 5,400 employees. I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge my utmost respect and support for all of our teachers. I wish the very best to our board, our staff and our families.”

Merrell said the citizen advisory committee focused on diversity will include rising juniors and seniors, community members from each school cluster, district staff and faith-based partners.

“It is probably going to involve some very difficult and sometimes uncomfortable conversations,” Merrell said. “But that is OK, because it will help our school district become a better place as we continue to be one of the best school districts in North Carolina. This will be our opportunity to listen, understand and for all of us to grow together.”

Merrell said the social media posts, which included video and memes on a Facebook account, were brought to her attention last week. Merrell said she spoke with Kiker to get his side of the story and consulted with outside counsel.

Kiker, of Monroe, has served on the school board since 2018.

The school board will consult with the executive committee of the Union County Republican Party before filling the at-large member vacancy. The replacement will serve the rest of the term, which expires November. 2022.