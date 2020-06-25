Indian Trail mayor going for more chemo

INDIAN TRAIL – Mayor Michael Alvarez will seek chemotherapy treatment next week to shrink two tumors in his lungs. This comes a few weeks after Alvarez had his arm amputated.

“I will get through this,” Alvarez wrote to citizens on the town’s Facebook page. “It’s treatable, but there is a long road ahead. My plan is to fight and defeat the cancer so that someday it is nothing but a bad memory. Your love and prayers are appreciated and always have been.”

Alvarez doesn’t think treatment will affect his duties as mayor.

“I may have lost an arm, but I will never lose my sense of humor,” he wrote.