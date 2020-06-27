Health Inspections for June 19 to 25

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 19 to 25:

Lowest Scores

• Circle K, 1805 N. Morgan Mill Road, Monroe – 91.5

Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; boxes blocked hand sink; 11 perpper jack dogs and six polish sausages weren’t maintained cold enough; and thin-probe thermometer wasn’t available.

• La Herradura Mexican Restaurant, 1701 Morgan Mill Road, Monroe – 92

Violations include: Hot and cold water was turned off at kitchen hand sink; chemical dish machine was not dispensing chlorine sanitizer into utensils during cycle; foods weren’t reheated hot enough on steam table; and prep top cooler needed repair.

Indian Trail

• BP, 7805 Idlewild Road – 100

• Chokh Di Noodle House, 14015 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5

• Food Lion (meat Market), 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 100

• Jimmy John’s, 6405 Old Monroe Road – 95

• McDonalds, 303 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 99.5

• Sileo’s NY Deli, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 100

Mineral Springs

• Subway/Circle K, 5905 Waxhaw Hwy. – 95

Monroe

• Burger King, 2100 Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5

• Circle K, 1805 N. Morgan Mill Road – 91.5

• Crossroads Diner, 4218 N.C. 218 E. – 97.5

• Dairy Queen Grill And Chill, 400 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5

• Jefferson Street Deli, 107 E. Jefferson St. – 99.5

• La Herradura Mexican Restaurant, 1701 Morgan Mill Road – 92

• Los Pepe’s, 1702 Walkup Ave. – 97

• Shake Shake Seafood, 2841 W. U.S. 74 – 100

• Stonebridge Golf Club, 2721 Swilcan Burn Drive – 100

• Subway, 4102 U.S. 74 W. – 98

• Takara Steakhouse And Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5

Waxhaw

• Dunkin’ Donuts, 8121 Kensington Drive – 98.5

• El Vallarta Mex Express, 1201 N. Broome St. – 93.5

• Food Lion (meat market), 1301 N. Broome St. – 99.5

• Food Lion (deli), 1301 N. Broome St. – 94.5

• Food Lion (produce), 1301 N. Broome St. – 98.5

• Harris Teeter (deli), 8157 Kensington Drive – 95.5

• Harris Teeter (meat & seafood), 8157 Kensington Drive – 99

• Harris Teeter (produce), 8157 Kensington Drive – 100

• Java`S Brewing Bakery and Cafe, 1526 Providence Road – 93.5

Wesley Chapel

• McDonald’s, 5925 Weddington Road – 95.5

• Saveeda’s American Bistro, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 100

• Subway, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 98

• Target Pizza Hut/Starbucks, 6350 Weddington-Monroe Road – 100