Health Inspections for June 19 to 25

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 19 to 25:
Lowest Scores
• Circle K, 1805 N. Morgan Mill Road, Monroe – 91.5
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; boxes blocked hand sink; 11 perpper jack dogs and six polish sausages weren’t maintained cold enough; and thin-probe thermometer wasn’t available.
• La Herradura Mexican Restaurant, 1701 Morgan Mill Road, Monroe – 92
Violations include: Hot and cold water was turned off at kitchen hand sink; chemical dish machine was not dispensing chlorine sanitizer into utensils during cycle; foods weren’t reheated hot enough on steam table; and prep top cooler needed repair.
Indian Trail
• BP, 7805 Idlewild Road – 100
• Chokh Di Noodle House, 14015 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Food Lion (meat Market), 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 100
• Jimmy John’s, 6405 Old Monroe Road – 95
• McDonalds, 303 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 99.5
• Sileo’s NY Deli, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 100
Mineral Springs
• Subway/Circle K, 5905 Waxhaw Hwy. – 95
Monroe
• Burger King, 2100 Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Circle K, 1805 N. Morgan Mill Road – 91.5
• Crossroads Diner, 4218 N.C. 218 E. – 97.5
• Dairy Queen Grill And Chill, 400 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5
• Jefferson Street Deli, 107 E. Jefferson St. – 99.5
• La Herradura Mexican Restaurant, 1701 Morgan Mill Road – 92
• Los Pepe’s, 1702 Walkup Ave. – 97
• Shake Shake Seafood, 2841 W. U.S. 74 – 100
• Stonebridge Golf Club, 2721 Swilcan Burn Drive – 100
• Subway, 4102 U.S. 74 W. – 98
• Takara Steakhouse And Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5
Waxhaw
• Dunkin’ Donuts, 8121 Kensington Drive – 98.5
• El Vallarta Mex Express, 1201 N. Broome St. – 93.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 1301 N. Broome St. – 99.5
• Food Lion (deli), 1301 N. Broome St. – 94.5
• Food Lion (produce), 1301 N. Broome St. – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 8157 Kensington Drive – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (meat & seafood), 8157 Kensington Drive – 99
• Harris Teeter (produce), 8157 Kensington Drive – 100
• Java`S Brewing Bakery and Cafe, 1526 Providence Road – 93.5
Wesley Chapel
• McDonald’s, 5925 Weddington Road – 95.5
• Saveeda’s American Bistro, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 100
• Subway, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 98
• Target Pizza Hut/Starbucks, 6350 Weddington-Monroe Road – 100
