Community Shelter receives grant from Bank of America

MONROE – The Community Shelter of Union County has received a $15,000 grant from Bank of America to help provide services to those experiencing hunger and homelessness.

The grant will be used toward rapid rehousing and emergency shelter financial assistance for participants, such as rent and deposits, transportation costs and medications. Funds will also be used for infrastructure that supports the shelter’s prepared meals and pantry feeding programs.

“We are dedicated to addressing underlying homelessness and hunger problems and to guiding clients back to independent living quickly,” CEO Kathy Bragg said. “By encouraging rapid rehousing, we can keep homelessness from becoming chronic for many residents.”

In the last three fiscal years, the shelter provided 47,161 nights of emergency shelter, 163,159 prepared meals, 4,523 food boxes and rehoused 285 households. Since COVID-19 arrived in March, the shelter added a weekly mobile food pantry, which has provided 74,185 meals to 6,996 individuals. That amounts to 89,022 pounds of food distributed.

“We’re impressed with how the Community Shelter has answered the increased demand for their services at this time,” said Charles Bowman, Charlotte market president for Bank of America. “Not only have residents’ needs increased, but the current environment has called on all of us to operate differently. The Community Shelter has been pivotal in providing stability and security to the community it serves.”