CATA grad heading to U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

WESLEY CHAPEL – John McDonald, of Wesley Chapel, has accepted an appointment to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. He will report in early July to King’s Point, New York.

McDonald received congressional nominations from U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop. The academy prepares students to serve as a licensed Merchant Marine Officer in the maritime industry or as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Armed Forces.

He is the son of Rodney and Traci McDonald and a 2020 graduate of Central Academy of Technology and Arts in Monroe.

McDonald was a captain on the wrestling team, as well as a field captain in the marching band during his time at CATA.

He was awarded Eagle Scout in 2019.