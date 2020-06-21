Atrium Health opening emergency care center on Providence Road

CHARLOTTE – A new Atrium Health center providing 24-hour emergency medical services to the south Charlotte area will open its doors on June 23.

The 1,200-square-foot emergency department, called Atrium Health Providence, is located at the intersection of Providence Road and Ardrey Kell Road, across from Waverly Shopping Center Road. It has 12 exam rooms, a decontamination room, imaging equipment and a transport team of ambulances, helicopters and jets through MedCenter Air.

Staff will be able to handle a range of urgent medical needs, from broken bones and severe cuts to heart attacks and strokes.

Atrium Health streamed a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony June 18 on Facebook Live to commemorate the grand opening of Atrium Health Providence.

Ken Haynes, president of the Greater Charlotte Region for Atrium Health, said he couldn’t be happier.

“The only problem with the mask is you can’t see how much I’m smiling inside, so hopefully you’ll see it in my eyes, in my voice,” Haynes said. “This is a beautiful, great day for us and our system.”

Haynes said south Mecklenburg and Union counties are growing rapidly and Atrium Health as a system is growing with it. He called the new center “a component of that journey of growth.”

Atrium Health Providence, although a facility of Atrium Health Pineville, is a standalone emergency department.

Dr. Sheela Myers, chief medical officer for Atrium Health Pineville, said there are many benefits to a free-standing model, such as shorter wait times, convenient parking, on-call medical specialists available for consultation and advanced diagnostic imaging services, including the most up-to-date CT scanner, digital X-ray and ultrasound.

Myers added care provided at Atrium Health Providence will be in a COVID-safe environment. The new center will adhere strictly to system-wide standards, such as rigorous cleaning protocols, advanced screening processes, social distancing regulations in waiting rooms and separate areas for those suspected of having COVID-19.

“There was truly a need for more accessible emergency care in this area and Atrium Health is honored to be able to fill the gap and serve the south Mecklenburg and Union County area and the families that live here,” Myers said.