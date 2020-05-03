Waxhaw police find cocaine, heroin and MDMA in MillBridge home

WAXHAW – The Waxhaw Police Department said it found 86 grams of heroin, 119 grams of cocaine, 218 grams of MDMA powder and 1,006 doses of MDMA after executing a search warrant April 30 at a MillBridge home.

Officers arrested Sabrina Bowers, 38, of Waxhaw, on multiple charges, including drug trafficking, with the help of the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security. She had outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction, officials said.

Bowers’ bond was set at $1,010,000. Her next court date is June 18.