Waxhaw Lions team with food pantries

Photo courtesy of Susan O’Brien

WAXHAW – For the past three weeks, the Waxhaw Lions Club has been busy helping neighbors, including those devastated by the economic impact of COVID-19.

Members purchased, sorted and delivered more than 600 personal items, including cloth masks, toilet paper, paper towels, soap, deodorant and toothpaste to the Common Heart pantry at Union United Methodist Church.

Individual Lions also organized food drives in their neighborhoods.

Items collected from these efforts were given to Operation Reach-Out, an organization that provides help and hope to those in need throughout Union County.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest community service organization. In Waxhaw, members are active in programs that increase access to eye care services, including KidSight eye screening for children and the collection of used eyeglasses.

Email waxhaw.lion@gmail.com if you are over 21, service-minded and want to join the club.