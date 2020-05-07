Water project will create detour at Secrest Short Cut Road

MONROE – The City of Monroe Water Resources Construction Division will replace 895 linear feet of six-inch cast iron water main on Secrest Short Cut Road between Patton Avenue and Lomax Street.

The improvement will require temporary closure from May 11 to June 15 with a detour of Secrest Short Cut Road in the area. The detour will be by way of Help Street and Concord Avenue.

The city will make efforts to maintain access to businesses and homes along Secrest Short Cut Road. Garbage and residential/commercial deliveries will have access.

Call the city’s water resources department at 704-282-4601 for details.

