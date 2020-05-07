Union County reports eight more COVID-19 cases

MONROE – Union County reported 278 COVID-19 cases, including 15 deaths, as of 4 p.m. May 6.

The county is no longer monitoring 157 of the cases.

The county reported 97 cases in the 28112 zip code, 69 in 28110, 35 in 28173, 30 cases in 28079, 24 in 28104, 14 in 28174, eight in 28103 and one in 28227.

By age group, 100 were between the ages of 40 and 59, 72 were 60 to 79, 53 were 20 to 39, 41 were over 80 and 12 were under 20. Broken down by race, 185 of the cases were white, 60 were black, 20 were designated as other, 10­ were unknown and three were Asian.

North Carolina breaks down COVID-19 outbreaks of two cases or more by congregate living facilities. The state reported 67 cases of COVID-19 through May 5 at the Monroe Rehab Center, 33 at Woodridge Assisted Living Facility and two at Autumn Care-Marshville, as well as five deaths at Woodridge and four deaths at Monroe Rehab Center.