Union County reports 389 COVID-19 cases

MONROE – Union County reported 389 cases of COVID-19, including 17 deaths, through 4 p.m. May 22.

The county is no longer monitoring at least 194 of the cases.

The county reported 129 cases in the 28112 zip code, 110 in 28110, 40 in 28173, 41 cases in 28079, 33 in 28104, 23 in 28174, 12 in 28103 and one in 28227.

By age group, 144 were between the ages of 40 and 59, 92 were 20 to 39, 78 were 60 to 79, 46 were over 80 and 29 were under 20. Broken down by race, 266 of the cases were white, 72 were black, 36 were designated as other, eight were unknown and six were Asian.