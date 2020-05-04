Union County reports 257 COVID-19 cases

MONROE – Union County reported 257 COVID-19 cases, including 12 deaths, as of 4 p.m. May 3. This represents two more cases than the previous day.

The county is no longer monitoring at least 138 of the cases.

The county reported 92 cases in the 28112 zip code, 64 in 28110, 33 in 28173, 29 cases in 28079, 23 in 28104, eight in 28174, six in 28103 and one in 28227.

By age group, 89 were between the ages of 40 and 59, 67 were 60 to 79, 50 were 20 to 39, 39 were over 80 and 12 were under 20. Broken down by race, 171 of the cases were white, 56 were black, 20 were designated as other, seven were unknown and three were Asian.

North Carolina breaks down COVID-19 outbreaks of two cases or more by congregate living facilities. The state reported 66 cases of COVID-19 through May 1 at the Monroe Rehab Center, 33 at Woodridge Assisted Living Facility and two at Autumn Care-Marshville, as well as three deaths at Woodridge and four deaths at Monroe Rehab Center.