Union County reports 17th death of COVID-19 patient

MONROE – Union County reported eight more cases of COVID-19 and another death on May 8.

The county’s COVID-19 tally stands at 290, including 17 deaths, through 4 p.m. The county is no longer monitoring at least 157 of the cases.

The county reported 100 cases in the 28112 zip code, 71 in 28110, 36 in 28173, 31 cases in 28079, 25 in 28104, 18 in 28174, eight in 28103 and one in 28227.

By age group, 101 were between the ages of 40 and 59, 72 were 60 to 79, 59 were 20 to 39, 43 were over 80 and 15 were under 20. Broken down by race, 189 of the cases were white, 66 were black, 21 were designated as other, nine were unknown and five were Asian.

North Carolina breaks down COVID-19 outbreaks of two cases or more by congregate living facilities.

The state reported 69 cases of COVID-19 through May 8 at the Monroe Rehab Center, 33 at Woodridge Assisted Living Facility and two at Autumn Care-Marshville, as well as six deaths at Woodridge and five deaths at Monroe Rehab Center.