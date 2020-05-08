Union County reports 16th COVID-19 death

MONROE – Union County reported four more cases of COVID-19 and another death on May 7.

The county’s COVID-19 tally stands at 282, including 16 deaths, through 4 p.m. The county is no longer monitoring at least 157 of the cases.

The county reported 99 cases in the 28112 zip code, 70 in 28110, 35 in 28173, 31 cases in 28079, 24 in 28104, 14 in 28174, eight in 28103 and one in 28227.

By age group, 100 were between the ages of 40 and 59, 72 were 60 to 79, 54 were 20 to 39, 43 were over 80 and 13 were under 20. Broken down by race, 188 of the cases were white, 60 were black, 20 were designated as other, 11 were unknown and three were Asian.