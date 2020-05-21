Union County receives budget award

MONROE – The Government Finance Officers Association awarded Union County the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the Adopted FY 2020 Operation & Capital Budget.

The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting.

“It is an honor to be part of an organization that prioritizes transparency and fiscal responsibility, as this award is a measure of both,” Budget Director Blake Hart said. “The fact that Union County is receiving its seventh consecutive award speaks to its sustained commitment to being a leader in local government finance and budgeting, and to recruiting and retaining a highly skilled and accomplished staff.”

The award goes to governments that publish a budget document that meets program criteria as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications device.

“This budget award is a reflection of our strong financial planning and a product of successful budget management,” County Manager Mark Watson said. “I commend our budget staff for another well-deserved recognition of their hard work.”