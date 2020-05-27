Union County names new emergency management director

MONROE – Andrew Ansley will become Union County’s emergency management director July 1.

Ansley was hired by Union County in October 2019 to serve as assistant emergency management coordinator. He has the Associate Emergency Manager designation from the North Carolina Emergency Management Association.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Andrew, who is a longtime Union County resident and has dedicated his life to public service,” County Manager Mark Watson said. “We are fortunate he is ready to assume the role of director. We look forward to his leadership and continued commitment to Union County Emergency Services.”

Prior to working for Union County, Ansley worked for the Monroe Fire Department for nearly 19 years. For the last three of those years, he served as deputy chief of administration and assistant emergency management coordinator.

Ansley succeeds Donald Moye, who is retiring from the role June 30 after eight years. Moye has served nearly 40 years of service in law enforcement and emergency management.

“Don has done a fantastic job for us,” Watson said. “He has positioned Union County’s emergency management team for success.

William Seamon, who serves as preparedness coordinator in the Human Services Agency, will replace Ansley as assistant emergency management coordinator.