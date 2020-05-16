Union County Heritage Festival launches middle school art contest

MONROE – Union County Heritage Festival organizers have announced a middle school art contest.

The contest is open to all Union County middle school students. Each middle school and homeschool cooperative may submit two entries for judging. The festival committee will choose the top three winners.

The two entries submitted from each school and cooperative will be on display at the Union County Heritage Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Union County Agricultural Center in Monroe.

Festival attendees will vote for their favorites. The artwork with the most votes will earn the title “crowd favorite.” Winners will receive gift cards of $100 for the first place, $50 for second place, $25 for third place and $25 for the crowd favorite.

The artwork is to be created with at least 30% recycled content, be no greater than 2-by-2-by feet, 2D or 3D, and be the sole, original work of the student. Entries must include an index card with a description of the art, how it represents the festival theme “Agriculture: More than Cows and Plows,” what makes it earth-friendly, and a list of the recycled materials used. Entries should be delivered to the Union County Agricultural Center by Sept. 10.

Contact Jennifer Crumpler with questions at 704-296-4213 or jennifer.crumpler@unioncountync.gov.