UCPS board members not happy about parade outside leader’s home

WAXHAW – Some members of the Union County Board of Education didn’t appreciate the parade of vehicles riding through Superintendent Andrew Houlihan’s neighborhood May 28.

The parade was on the same day as an emergency meeting called by the school board to decide options for 2020 graduations. Students participated in the parade to show support for traditional graduations.

The school board ultimately decided to go that route after nearly 90 minutes of deliberation.

School board member Christina Helms brought up the parade early in the discussion.

“He’s our superintendent,” Helms said. “He does not have a vote on this board, so protesting or quote-unquote parading in front of his house is highly inappropriate.”

“And bringing the media in front of his home where his children live,” added board chair Melissa Merrell.

“Exactly … where his wife and kids are and it’s ludicrous,” Helms replied.

“It’s disappointing,” Merrell said. “Union County should be better than that.”

Houlihan was on the same Zoom call listening to this, but he stayed silent on the issue. He was present for the entire meeting, occasionally offering a suggestion to move the discussion forward.

School board member Kathy Heintel heard about the parade in advance of the meeting and tried to dissuade people on Facebook from riding by Houlihan’s home.

During the meeting, she agreed with Merrell and Helms.

“It was highly inappropriate and shame on the media for doing that,” Heintel said.

High school seniors in Waxhaw about to start parade urging @UCPSNC to let them walk across the stage for graduation pic.twitter.com/tvivhQg9Xg — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) May 28, 2020