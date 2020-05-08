Town of Indian Trail maintaining current operations during Phase 1

INDIAN TRAIL – Entering Phase 1 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan will not change any operations for the Town of Indian Trail.

Town operations related to administration, planning & zoning, finance, human resources, public works, communications, engineering and parks & recreation will continue but with reduced in-person capacity.

Indian Trail’s parks will continue to be open. Certain amenities, such as the playgrounds, dog park and volleyball courts, will remain closed due to requirements for social distancing, which is still in effect including a 10-person limit on gatherings.

Town staff is evaluating the next steps that need to take place to reopen some amenities, which will most likely coincide with Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

The town has canceled rentals or programs taking place on town property through May 31, when staff will reevaluate the situation. All events through July 4 have been postponed. The July 4 parade has been canceled.

Phase 1 remains in effect until May 22.