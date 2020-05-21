Students will soon engage in Robin Sage exercise

FORT BRAGG – Special Forces candidates will participate in a Robin Sage training between June 5 and 18 within multiple counties. The territory encompasses 21 counties, including Union; however not all counties are used in every exercise.

Students will participate in the exercise before graduating the course and moving on to their first assignments in the Army’s Special Forces community.

The U.S. Army Special Warfare Center and School has also been following strict quarantine procedures and the soldiers have been quarantined for 10 weeks.

Col. Stuart Farris, the commander of the 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne), said social distancing has been built into the training, as well as into living areas. Volunteers have also gone through medical screening.

Military service members from units across Fort Bragg will support the exercise. They act as realistic opposing forces and guerrilla freedom fighters. To add realism of the exercise, civilian volunteers throughout the state act as role-players.

All Robin Sage movements and events have been coordinated with public safety officials. Residents may hear blank gunfire and see occasional flares.

Students will only wear civilian clothes if the situation warrants, as determined by the instructors, and will wear a distinctive brown armband during these instances. Training areas and vehicles used during exercises are clearly labeled.