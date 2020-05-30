Sheriff’s office won’t stop UCPS graduations

MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office does not plan on enforcing Gov. Roy Cooper’s most recent executive order when it comes to high school graduations.

The Union County Board of Education voted May 28 to hold traditional graduation ceremonies at high school football stadiums despite outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people being prohibited to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Members of the Union County school board are duly elected officials by the citizens of Union County,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement. “We respect and support their authority and will not interfere with any decision approved by the board.”

UCPS expects to talk about graduations during the June 2 school board meeting. Graduations will include safety measures, such as social distancing.