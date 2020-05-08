Sheriff’s office seizes heroin, meth and gummy bears in investigations

MONROE – Detectives with the Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men following investigations this week.

Clint Warren Phifer, 36, of Marshville, faces several counts of trafficking-related charges after detectives seized over 100 grams of heroin and 8 grams of methamphetamine following a foot pursuit on May 6, officials said.

Brendan Dean Fitzgerald, 21, of Matthews, faces felony drug charges related to the seizure of marijuana, THC-filled gummy bears and paraphernalia found through a search warrant at his home May 5, officials said.