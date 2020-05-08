Sheriff’s office rules out fight during death investigation

MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said the death of a 24-year-old was not the result of a fight the night prior.

First-responders found Donald Richard Mullis, 24, unresponsive on a front porch when responding to a cardiac arrest call May 1 in the 3400 block of Sikes Mill Road near Piedmont High School. Mullis was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives determined no crime occurred at the home. They also looked into a physical altercation involving Mullis the night prior on Old Camden Road, in which he refused treatment for minor injuries, officials said.

The medical examiner determined any injuries Mullis suffered during the altercation weren’t the cause of his death. The official cause is pending results of toxicology tests.