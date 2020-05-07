Sheriff’s office: Fleeing speeder hits vehicle with children

MONROE – Union County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a BMW traveling 84 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone just before 2 p.m. May 6 along U.S. 74 near Rocky River Road.

The suspect entered Monroe city limits, tried turning right into the Target parking lot, lost control of the BMW and struck another vehicle waiting to enter U.S. 74 at the light. The vehicle had two adults and three children inside.

EMS transported one female and one child to the hospital for treatment.

The 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody and will face numerous charges, according to the sheriff’s office.