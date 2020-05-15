Section of New Town Road to close for repairs

MARVIN – The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close New Town Road between Marvin School and Waxhaw-Marvin roads at 7:30 a.m. May 18, weather permitting.

The closure is necessary for maintenance crews to replace a cross pipe under the road. The road is scheduled to reopen by 3 p.m. May 19.

Westbound traffic on New Town Road will be detoured to Marvin School Road, Joe Kerr Road and Marvin Road back to New Town Road. Eastbound drivers will be directed to Waxhaw-Marvin Road and Crane Road, returning to New Town Road.

