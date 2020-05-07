Sardis Church Road intersection closes for roundabout construction

INDIAN TRAIL – The intersection of Sardis Church Road and Unionville-Indian Trail Road will be closed for the construction of a roundabout through about Aug. 21.

The project is designed to increase safety and traffic flow at the intersection.

Residents can use Secrest Short Cut Road and Faith Church Road as a detour until the project is complete. A map of the detour can be found at https://www.indiantrail.org/534/Sardis-Church-Road-Roundabout.

Sardis Elementary will continue to operate as a Union County Public Schools meal site until the end of the school year.