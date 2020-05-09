Rep. Horn: Union County getting coronavirus relief funding

RALEIGH – N.C Rep. Craig Horn announced May 7 that Union County will receive $4,152,585 to cover immediate expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union was among 97 counties to receive funding through the 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Act, which established a $300-million Local Government Coronavirus Reserve. Half of the reserve is being directly distributed to counties.

“This distribution is critically important to Union County in light of the devastation the coronavirus has ravaged our economy and the lives of our citizens,” Horn said.

The money can only be used to offset coronavirus-related costs including establishing temporary medical facilities, testing, disinfecting public areas, public safety measures, and purchasing and distributing protective supplies. Counties can allocate portions of the funds to municipalities for those expenses.

The funding is part of a nearly $1.6 billion COVID-19 relief package signed into law this week.