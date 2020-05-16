Registration open for 2020 Wild Turkey 5K Trail Run and Walk

MONROE – Participants in the Wild Turkey 5K Trail Run and Walk are encouraged to come dressed in their best wild turkey costume on Sept. 19 at the Union County Agricultural Center.

Proceeds from the race benefit the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue.

The 3.1-mile race begins at 8 a.m. rain or shine by the Master Gardeners teaching gardens and winds through native woodlands and across country fields. Both the race and festival are hosted by the Union County Extension with support of the Union County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association.

Volunteers of Carolina Waterfowl Rescue will be waiting at the finish line with some of their feathered friends to thank racers for their support.

After the 5K, participants are invited to enjoy a post-race party with refreshments, door prizes and an award ceremony. Awards will be given to the overall male and female winners, along with age category winners. The race is chip-timed by Vac & Dash. All who register by Aug. 31 will be guaranteed a T-shirt with a unique wild turkey design each year.

Registration is available at www.unioncountyheritagefestival.org/wild-turkey or race day between 6:45 and 7:45 a.m. Entry fees through July 31 cost $20 per person and $10 for participants age 15 and under. Fees through Sept. 1 cost $25 and $15 respectively, and Sept. 1st through race day $30 and $15 for age 15 and under. A free children’s fun run starts at 9:30 a.m.

The 5K is held in conjunction with the Union County Heritage Festival, which follows from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival will feature a vendor fair, children’s activities, exhibitors, food, entertainment, raffle prizes, speakers, cooking demonstrations, 4-H club displays, horse and livestock shows, rabbit and poultry shows, a creative arts exhibit, safety demonstrations, and a talent showcase.