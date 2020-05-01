PHOTOS: Uptown Charlotte protest calls for reopening of businesses

CHARLOTTE- Reopen Meck, a local chapter of the Reopen NC movement, held a driving protest May 1 in uptown.

The movement says residents have the right to decide their own comfort level with any pathogens and viruses that come through the county and state. They want to see North Carolina reopen no later than May 9. North Carolina is under a stay-at-home order at least through May 8 due to COVID-19. The state’s stay-at-order has been in effect since March 30.

“I have personally seen the devastation from an economic standpoint,” said Maya Pillai, founder and organizer of Reopen Meck. “It’s important that these business owners, whether they own restaurants or retail shops, that their needs and their concerns are being addressed.”