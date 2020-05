Stallings resident Samantha Hanrahan (left) repairs a locking bolt May 5 on the pylon of an F/A-18E Super Hornet. The aircraft is assigned to the “Knighthawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron 136 on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean. The strike group remains at sea ready to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19 following their deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Tamara Vaughn/U.S. Navy photo