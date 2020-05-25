Master Gardeners prepare for heritage festival on Sept. 19

Photo courtesy of Union County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers

MONROE – The Union County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers announce a call for vendors and exhibitors for the 2020 Union County Heritage Festival.

The festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Union County Agricultural Conference Center.

The event is a celebration of the natural, cultural, and historical heritage of Union County. This marks the seventh year of the event. The theme for 2020 is Agriculture: More than Cows and Plows.

The festival committee is seeking vendors and exhibitors in the following categories: arts and crafts, natural products, lawn and garden, cultural and community, nature and science, health and fitness, and recycling and conservation.

Indoor and outdoor booth spaces are available. Early-bird rates are available before July 21. Vendor booth fees cost $25 for outdoor spaces and $50 or $60 for indoor booths. Nonprofit booth fees are $0 outdoors, $25 or $35 for indoor booths.

After July 21, indoor booth fees increase by $15. Applications are available at www.unioncountyheritigefestival.org.

The day begins at 8 a.m. with the Wild Turkey 5K Trail Run and Walk, benefiting the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue.

The festival includes a vendor fair, exhibitors, kids’ creative and educational activities, raffle prizes, food, live entertainment, and free talks and cooking demonstrations. A 4-H Expo will offer animals shows, a bake-off and a talent showcase.