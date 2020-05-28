Kegel taking on command of VFW Post 2423

INDIAN TRAIL – James B Crump VFW Post 2423 elected Donn Kegel as commander for 2020-21.

The Waxhaw resident will assume duty June 27.

Donn served as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force and retired after a 30-year career. He is a combat veteran of Desert Storm and was part of the Iranian Hostage Rescue mission in 1980.

In addition to supporting VFW national programs and projects, Donn is focused on the prevention of veteran suicides and believes interpersonal relationships found in veterans organizations like the VFW are important in saving a life.

In addition, he plans to start a military history forum to help educate area youth, young adults, and parents on veteran experiences in the military and to encourage service to our nation.

He invites all veterans to visit Post 2423 to learn more about the benefits of membership and how they support the community. Visit www.vfw2423.org for details.