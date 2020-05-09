Indian Trail to resume yard waste pick-up, reschedule bulk pick-up

INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail will soon resume all its regular solid waste services.

Yard waste pick-up will be reinstated beginning May 18. Memorial Day on May 25 will delay all solid waste services by one day that week.

The bulk pick-up originally scheduled for early May will take place from June 8 to 12 for orange subdivisions and June 15 to 19 for green subdivisions. Bulk collection will take place on residents’ regular recycling day during those two weeks.

Visit http://indiantrail.org/DocumentCenter/View/845/Subdivision-Recycling-Week-Color-List or call 704-821-5401 to learn the color of your subdivision.

Residents can set out items at the curb three days before their bulk pick-up day.

Visit www.indiantrail.org for details.